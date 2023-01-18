Pham agreed Wednesday with the Mets on a one-year, $6 million contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

He can also earn another $2 million in incentives. Pham split the 2022 season with the Reds and Red Sox, finishing with a .236/.312/.374 slash line along with 17 homers and eight steals over 144 games. The 34-year-old outfielder hasn't posted an OPS above .800 since his 2019 campaign with the Rays, but he still possesses some quality power and speed while being a reliable option against left-handed pitching. He'll likely be the fourth outfielder with the Mets, but should get his fair share of starts against southpaws in 2023.