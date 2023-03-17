Pham has gone 4-for-30 (.133) with only one extra-base hit, a double, and zero stolen-base attempts through 11 Grapefruit League games.

The 35-year-old signed with the Mets in the offseason to be the fourth outfielder on a team with older, somewhat injury-prone starters like Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte, but Pham's numbers have been trending down ever since 2019, and his spring performance is a little ominous in that context. He still posted a .686 OPS last season for the Reds and Red Sox however, and he should still be able to supply some power and speed this year when he gets a chance to play.