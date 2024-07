The Mets optioned Jay to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old had his contract selected by New York on Sunday and appeared in Monday's matchup with the Nationals, allowing four runs (three earned) in two-thirds of an inning. Jay will return to Syracuse, where he has a 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB across 36 frames this year.