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Mets' Zach Franklin: Shipped out to Mets

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Mets acquired Franklin and right-hander Gabe Davis from the White Sox on Monday in exchange for right-hander Huascar Brazoban, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old Davis is regarded as a superior prospect than Franklin, a 27-year-old righty reliever who's still waiting to make his big-league debut. Franklin has racked up 60 strikeouts over 45.1 innings at Triple-A this season, but he's struggled to keep the ball in the yard with 11 home runs allowed. He's expected to report to the Mets' top affiliate in Syracuse.

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