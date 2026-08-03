Mets' Zach Franklin: Shipped out to Mets

The Mets acquired Franklin and right-hander Gabe Davis from the White Sox on Monday in exchange for right-hander Huascar Brazoban, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old Davis is regarded as a superior prospect than Franklin, a 27-year-old righty reliever who's still waiting to make his big-league debut. Franklin has racked up 60 strikeouts over 45.1 innings at Triple-A this season, but he's struggled to keep the ball in the yard with 11 home runs allowed. He's expected to report to the Mets' top affiliate in Syracuse.