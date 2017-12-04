The Indians and Martinez agreed to a minor-league contract Saturday, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports. The contract includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

Martinez has inked the same deal with the Tribe for each of the last three seasons, ultimately earning his way onto the 40-man roster at some point each year. The 35-year-old offers little upside at the plate, but his ability to hit from both sides of the plate and play multiple infield and outfield spots could make him a valuable reserve option for the Indians later in 2018 once injuries hit the roster.