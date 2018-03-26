Munenori Kawasaki: Set to retire
Kawasaki will retire after being released by the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in Japan on Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Kawasaki last played in Major League Baseball in 2016 for the Cubs. He hit .237/.320/.289 in 276 games over his five-year major-league career.
