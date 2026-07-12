Nationals' Abimelec Ortiz: Called up, starting Sunday

The Nationals recalled Ortiz from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday. He'll start at designated hitter and bat third in the series finale against the Yankees.

Heading into spring training, Ortiz looked like he had a chance at breaking camp with the Nationals, but he ended up heading to Rochester, where he remained for the first three-plus months of the season. The 24-year-old will now get his first look in the big leagues in the Nationals' final game before the All-Star break, earning his chance in Washington after slashing .239/.336/.496 with 17 home runs across 304 plate appearances at Triple-A. Ortiz could end up settling into the strong side of a platoon at DH if the Nationals are willing to move Jacob Young into a fourth-outfielder role and commit to Dylan Crews as their primary option in center field.