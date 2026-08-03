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Nationals' Abimelec Ortiz: Called up to Washington

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Nationals recalled Ortiz from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Ortiz will join the big club ahead of its four-game series in Philadelphia and is likely to settle into the strong side of a platoon at first base with Andres Chaparro (head), after the Nationals traded the left-handed-hitting Luis Garcia to the Yankees on Sunday. The 24-year-old previously made his MLB debut in the Nationals' final game before the All-Star break but has otherwise spent the entire 2026 campaign at Triple-A. He's kept his strikeout rate at a manageable 19.5 percent and has produced a .244/.348/.497 slash line with 18 home runs across 365 plate appearances with Rochester.

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