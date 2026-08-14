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Nationals' Abimelec Ortiz: Homers again Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ortiz went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Cubs.

Ortiz delivered the biggest blow of Washington's five-run fifth inning, taking Kevin Gausman deep for a three-run homer. The rookie has wasted little time making an impact since his call-up, going deep four times in just 10 games. During that stretch, Ortiz is batting 9-for-28 (.321) with eight RBI, providing an immediate source of power in what was already baseball's top scoring lineup.

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