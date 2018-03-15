Eaton (knee) is set to appear in his first Grapefruit League action sometime over the weekend, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Although Eaton has been able to log around 40 minor-league at-bats during the spring, he's finally set to see major league pitching sometime during the weekend. Eaton is expected to hit as well as take the field in his first Grapefruit League appearance. This is good news for Washington and it means he's likely on track to return for Opening Day, depending on how the knee responds.