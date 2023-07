The Nationals recalled Willingham from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Washington had optioned Willingham to Triple-A on Wednesday, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the Nationals just four days later since fellow reliever Rico Garcia (biceps) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Willingham is expected to handle a low-leverage role out of the Nationals bullpen while he's up with the big club.