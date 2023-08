Willingham will serve as the 27th man for the Nationals in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Willingham gives the Nats an extra bullpen arm as they play a twin-bill Tuesday to make up for Monday's rainout. The 24-year-old right-hander has allowed 12 earned runs in 12.2 innings of work this season at the major-league level.