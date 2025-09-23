Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Drives in three runs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaparro went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Monday's loss to Atlanta.
Chaparro came through with a bases-clearing single off Chris Sale in the fifth inning to spark a rally, though Washington couldn't finish the comeback. The infielder has managed just a .520 OPS across 30 games, with Monday marking his first multi-RBI effort and only his third multi-hit showing of the season.
