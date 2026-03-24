Chaparro is expected to begin the season as the Nationals' primary designated hitter, Jessica Camerato and Paige Leckie of MLB.com report.

Luis Garcia is shifting to first base and Daylen Lile should be the primary right fielder, leaving DH available for Chaparro. The 26-year-old hasn't done much yet in the majors to suggest he's capable of providing consistent offense, however, slashing .203/.268/.358 in 205 plate appearances for the Nats over the last two years with just five homers. He's also struggled this spring, batting .154 (6-for-39) with two home runs and a 6:12 BB:K. If Chaparro can't step up, he could be the player who loses his spot when it's time for Dylan Crews or Robert Hassell -- both of whom will begin the year with Triple-A Rochester -- to get another look.