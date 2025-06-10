Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals recalled Chaparro from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.
Chaparro was sidelined for the first two months of the season with a strained oblique, but he's earned a promotion after batting .304 with five home runs in 15 games with Rochester. The 26-year-old could see regular playing time against left-handed pitching.
