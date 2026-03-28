Nationals' Andres Chaparro: Resting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaparro isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Chaparro went 2-for-3 with a run scored en route to a win in Thursday's season opener, but he'll cede his place in the lineup Saturday to Jose Tena, who will bat eighth while serving as the DH.
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