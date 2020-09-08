Cabrera (back) returns to the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, batting sixth and playing first base.
Cabrera sat out Monday's game with a sore back but is ready to go just one day later. The veteran has failed to impress at the plate this season, hitting just .223/.293/.396.
