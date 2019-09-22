Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Could be available off bench

Cabrera (ankle) is not in the lineup Sunday, but could be available off the bench, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports.

While Cabrera will not start Sunday, manager Davey Martinez does not believe his injury is serious enough to sideline him entirely. Assuming that's the case, Cabrera could return to the lineup as soon as Monday.

