Cabrera is out of the lineup Friday against the Orioles.
Cabrera was in the lineup the past two games and went 3-for-7 with a double and a run scored, but he'll take a seat Friday. Carter Kieboom will start at the hot corner for the Nationals.
More News
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Drives in three•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Three hits against Yanks•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Could open season at hot corner•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Returning to Nationals•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Remains sidelined•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not starting Game 1•