Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Dealing with ankle soreness

Cabrera (ankle) exited Saturday's contest with right ankle soreness, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Cabrera reportedly suffered the injury in the fourth inning when he slid into home plate trying to beat a tag. However, he remained in the game until the eighth frame, when Michael Taylor pinch-ran for him. The extent of the injury is unclear at this point, though Cabrera will be re-evaluated Sunday.

