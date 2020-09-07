Cabrera isn't in Monday's lineup against the Rays due to back stiffness, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Cabrera could be available off the bench if needed, but manager Dave Martinez will give him a day off due to his back issue. The 34-year-old had been a staple in the lineup recently while hitting .223 with five home runs and 20 RBI this season.
