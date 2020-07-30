Cabrera went 1-for-5 with a triple and three RBI on Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Cabrera was held hitless through nine innings, but delivered the game-sealing hit for the Nationals in the 10th frame. He came up to bat with the bases loaded and two outs, and came through with a clutch triple to stretch team's lead to 4-0. Cabrera has collected five hits in 23 plate appearances this season.