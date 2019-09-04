Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Getting regular run

Cabrera will start at second base and bat second Wednesday against the Mets, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The hot-hitting Cabrera appears to have unseated Brian Dozier as the Nationals' primary option at the keystone, as he'll man the position for the third straight game and make his seventh start in the last nine games. Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a walk, double and two runs in Tuesday's 11-10 comeback win, boosting his slash line to .328/.405/.578 since signing with the Nationals in early August. Expect manager Dave Martinez to lean heavily on Cabrera until his bat cools off.