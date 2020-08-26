Cabrera (foot) is starting at third base and hitting third Wednesday against the Phillies.
Cabrera is dealing with some soreness stemming from fouling a ball off his foot a couple of days ago, but it's apparently mild enough to play through. The veteran infielder is slashing .288/.368/.515 with four home runs and 11 RBI through 18 games this month.
