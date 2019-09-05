Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Heads to bench
Cabrera is not in the lineup Thursday against the Braves.
Cabrera will head to the bench for Thursday's series opener after starting the past three games at the keystone and going 4-for-12 with a double, a home run and four RBI. Brian Dozier is starting at second base in his place in this one.
