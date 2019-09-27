Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Launches 18th homer

Cabrera went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two RBI, a double, a walk and another run scored in Thursday's win over the Phillies.

Cabrera cracked open the scoring with a sacrifice fly RBI in the first inning. He then walked in the third, doubled and scored in the fifth, and finished off his successful night at the plate with a 393-foot homer in the seventh. In 36 games with the Nationals this season, Cabrera is slashing a solid .317/.397/.558. He has 18 home runs overall with 24 doubles.