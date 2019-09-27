Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Launches 18th homer
Cabrera went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two RBI, a double, a walk and another run scored in Thursday's win over the Phillies.
Cabrera cracked open the scoring with a sacrifice fly RBI in the first inning. He then walked in the third, doubled and scored in the fifth, and finished off his successful night at the plate with a 393-foot homer in the seventh. In 36 games with the Nationals this season, Cabrera is slashing a solid .317/.397/.558. He has 18 home runs overall with 24 doubles.
More News
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sits for early game•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Back in action•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Could be available off bench•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out with ankle injury•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Dealing with ankle soreness•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sitting against lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start