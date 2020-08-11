Cabrera went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI in Monday's 16-4 rout of the Mets.

Both long balls came off southpaws -- Steven Matz in the second inning, and Chasen Shreve in the seventh. Cabrera has picked up right where he left off after being acquired by the Nats at the end of 2019, hitting .357 (15-for-42) through 12 games with three homers and 11 RBI.