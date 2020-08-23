Cabrera is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.
Cabrera started the past 14 games and had a .888 OPS with four homers during that stretch, so he'll receive a well-earned day off. Carter Kieboom receives the start at the hot corner Sunday for the Nationals.
