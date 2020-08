Cabrera fouled a ball off his foot a couple days ago and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

He went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's game, so perhaps it's something that he thought he could play through but he is now experiencing enough pain to potentially sit out Wednesday. The Nationals' lineup should be posted early in the afternoon to clarify his status.