Cabrera went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and a walk Monday against the Phillies.
Cabrera stayed hot at the dish Monday night, plating a run in the first inning on a single to center. He's now hit safely in eight of his last 10 contests, racking up three homers and eight RBI over that stretch.
