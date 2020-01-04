Play

Cabrera signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Nationals on Saturday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Cabrera played in 93 games with the Rangers last season before being released in August. The 34-year-old turned things around over the end of the season, hitting .323/.404/.565 with six home runs and 40 RBI over 38 games. While Cabrera was effective with the Nationals last year, he'll likely battle for playing time at second base with Starlin Castro in 2020, but he could see an increased amount of playing time at third base following Anthony Rendon's departure.

