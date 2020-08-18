Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 7-6 loss to Atlanta.
Getting the start at DH and hitting cleanup, Cabrera drilled his fifth homer of the year down the left-field line off southpaw Grant Dayton in the fifth inning. It was his first long ball hitting right-handed, as most of the switch hitter's damage has come from the left side of the plate, but that's been more than enough as Cabrera is slashing .271/.342/.586 with 15 RBI in 19 games.
More News
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Slugs fourth homer•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Massive power display Monday•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Day off Friday•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Drives in three•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Three hits against Yanks•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Could open season at hot corner•