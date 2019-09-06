Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sits against lefty

Cabrera is not in Friday's lineup against the Braves.

He has started three of the last five games but will sit for a second game in a row. Both of his off days have come against southpaws, so it seems like Cabrera is occupying the strong side of a second base platoon. Howie Kendrick will start at the keystone and hit second.

More News
Our Latest Stories