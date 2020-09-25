Cabrera is not in the lineup Friday against the Mets.
Cabrera is on the bench for the second straight contest after the Nationals were eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday. Brock Holt shifts to first base while Josh Harrison starts at the hot corner Friday.
