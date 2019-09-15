Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sitting against lefty

Cabrera is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.

Cabrera started the last three games and went 2-for-11 with a triple and two RBI, but he'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Max Fried on the mound for the Braves. Brian Dozier will start at the keystone and bat sixth in the series finale.

