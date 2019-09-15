Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sitting against lefty
Cabrera is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.
Cabrera started the last three games and went 2-for-11 with a triple and two RBI, but he'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Max Fried on the mound for the Braves. Brian Dozier will start at the keystone and bat sixth in the series finale.
More News
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out against southpaw•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sits against lefty•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Heads to bench•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Getting regular run•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Stays hot for Nats•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Drives in two, scores twice•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...