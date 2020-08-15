Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 15-3 rout of the Orioles.
The veteran infielder launched a solo shot in the seventh inning, his fourth homer of the year. With Starlin Castro (wrist) now on the shelf, Cabrera could see time at the keystone, but he was already seeing everyday duty between third base and first base thanks to his .276/.338/.603 slash line with 13 RBI in 16 games.
