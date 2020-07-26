Cabrera got the start at third base Saturday and went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in a win over the Yankees.

The 34-year-old took Ben Heller deep in the seventh inning for his first homer of 2020. Carter Kieboom is limited to DH duties at the moment due to a slight groin issue, opening up the hot corner for Cabrera. He'll have some intriguing short-term value in shallower fantasy leagues and daily formats after posting a .969 OPS in 38 games for the Nats last season.