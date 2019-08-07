Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Working out at first base

Cabrera is getting reps at first base, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The Nats don't have a platoon partner for Matt Adams at first base with Ryan Zimmerman (foot) and Howie Kendrick (hamstring) both on the shelf -- current backup Gerardo Parra also hits left-handed -- so if Cabrera can adapt quickly, there is a path to some playing time for the veteran switch hitter. That said, he's never played first base before in over 1,600 career MLB games, and his .709 OPS for Texas this season doesn't suggest he'll have a lot of fantasy value in Washington even if Cabrera does see semi-consistent at-bats.

