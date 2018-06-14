Nationals' Austin Voth: Could start Tuesday
Voth could get the start for the Nationals on Tuesday against the Orioles with Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) and Jeremy Hellickson (hamstring) both unlikely to be ready to come off the disabled list, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
The right-hander has been on the big-league roster twice already this season but failed to make an appearance during either stint with the Nats. Voth has a 4.37 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB through 55.2 innings with Triple-A Syracuse this season, and he could make an intriguing streaming option or DFS tournament play if he does get the call against the struggling O's.
