Voth was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Voth has fallen out of favor after struggling to a 10.13 ERA in 18.2 innings of relief this season. His 3.30 ERA in 43.2 innings back in 2019 continues to fade further into the rearview mirror, leaving him as a 29-year-old with a career 5.70 ERA, a combination which may make it tough for him to generate much interest on waivers.