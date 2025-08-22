House went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Thursday's win over the Mets.

The rookie third baseman is still adjusting to big-league pitching, but he continues to offer occasional glimpses of his upside. House hasn't homered since July 13, and during his 25-game power drought the 22-year-old is slashing just .221/.225/.256 with a 30.3 percent strikeout rate. His minor-league resume offers hope that a turnaround will come eventually, although it might not happen until next season -- after posting a poor .655 OPS in his first taste of Triple-A in 2024, he delivered an .872 OPS in 65 games at the level this year to earn his promotion.