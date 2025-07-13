House went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.

House failed to hit a homer in his first 21 major-league games before double-dipping Saturday. He hit a solo shot in the fourth inning and a go-ahead two-run blast in the eighth. The 22-year-old has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 13-for-42 (.310) in that span. Overall, he's batting .270 with a .691 OPS, two homers, 12 RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases across 94 plate appearances to begin his career.