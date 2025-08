House went 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to the A's.

The rookie third baseman had a productive night, even though the Nationals were on the wrong end of a 16-7 rout. House hasn't homered in 14 straight games, slashing .224/.231/.245 over that stretch with a 1:15 BB:K, but a rebuilding Washington squad will live with some growing pains from the 2021 first-round pick.