Nationals' Brady House: Goes yard, plates three runs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
House went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, three total RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Twins.
House delivered an RBI double that scored CJ Abrams in the sixth inning and later launched a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh. The third baseman recorded his first multi-hit performance since April 14, but he's been seeing the ball well overall. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 14 games, slashing .250/.321/.458 with a .779 OPS, three homers, 11 RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base across that span.
More News
-
Nationals' Brady House: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Nationals' Brady House: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Brady House: Wallops first career grand slam•
-
Nationals' Brady House: Goes deep in loss Friday•
-
Nationals' Brady House: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Giants' Ryan Walker: Blows save against Washington•