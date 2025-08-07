House is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Since the All-Star break, House has put together a lowly .229/.235/.250 slash line in 14 contests, and his downturn in production is beginning to cost him some playing time. He'll hit the bench for the second time in four games and the third time in seven contests while Paul DeJong receives a start at third base in his stead.