Nationals' Brady House: Idle Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
House isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Despite recording a base hit in each of his last four games and seven of his last eight, House will stay put in the dugout Thursday while Paul DeJong starts at the hot corner and bats sixth.
