House could make his major-league debut sooner rather than later, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

After launching another homer Thursday for Triple-A Rochester, House is slashing .325/.367/.651 over his last 20 games with seven homers and 18 RBI, and more importantly, he has a 21.1 percent strikeout rate, a big step up from the 27.8 percent mark he posted through his first 37 games this season. The Nationals have gotten just two homers all season from their third baseman -- only the Cubs have fewer with zero -- and if House can carry his Triple-A momentum with him to the 26-man roster once he does get promoted, he could provide a big upgrade on the likes Jose Tena, Amed Rosario and Paul DeJong (orbital). James Wood was promoted July 1 of last season, and the organization could consider a similar timeline for House's debut.