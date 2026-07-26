Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Nationals' Brady House: Returning to majors

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Nationals plan to recall House from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

With Curtis Mead traded to Boston on Saturday night, the Nationals need a replacement at third base. House has been in the minors since mid-May after he opened the season hitting third in Washington's lineup. House struggled to a .681 OPS across 177 trips to the plate before he was demoted to Triple-A. With Rochester, House has slashed .300/.344/.498 with eight homers, 33 RBI, 26 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 12:53 BB:K across 218 plate appearances. He should get plenty of runway at third base for the Nationals the rest of the season.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!