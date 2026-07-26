Nationals' Brady House: Returning to majors

The Nationals plan to recall House from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

With Curtis Mead traded to Boston on Saturday night, the Nationals need a replacement at third base. House has been in the minors since mid-May after he opened the season hitting third in Washington's lineup. House struggled to a .681 OPS across 177 trips to the plate before he was demoted to Triple-A. With Rochester, House has slashed .300/.344/.498 with eight homers, 33 RBI, 26 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 12:53 BB:K across 218 plate appearances. He should get plenty of runway at third base for the Nationals the rest of the season.