House is not in the Nationals' starting lineup Sunday versus San Diego.

House will get at least a partial breather Sunday after starting each of Washington's previous five contests. The young slugger has been hitting well, collecting at least one base knock in eight of his past nine contests and slashing .343/.361/.571 with two homers and five RBI during that span. With House beginning on the bench Sunday, Paul DeJong is getting a start at the hot corner.