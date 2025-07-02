default-cbs-image
House isn't in the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Detroit, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

House will grab a seat in the dugout for Wednesday's nightcap after going 1-for-4 with two strikeouts during an 11-2 loss in Game 1. Paul DeJong will pick up a start at the hot corner as a result and bat sixth.

