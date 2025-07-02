Nationals' Brady House: Taking seat Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
House isn't in the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Detroit, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
House will grab a seat in the dugout for Wednesday's nightcap after going 1-for-4 with two strikeouts during an 11-2 loss in Game 1. Paul DeJong will pick up a start at the hot corner as a result and bat sixth.
More News
-
Nationals' Brady House: Nabs second steal•
-
Nationals' Brady House: Racks up big-league firsts•
-
Nationals' Brady House: Hitless in big-league debut•
-
Nationals' Brady House: Added to roster ahead of debut•
-
Nationals' Brady House: Set to join big club•
-
Nationals' Brady House: Pushing for promotion•